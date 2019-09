The Temple Police Department is searching for a missing person.

The department reports 58-year-old Tommy Glen Herbert has green eyes, brown hair, is 5’8″, and weighs between 140 and 150 pounds.

They say Herbert was last seen on May 27 between 7:00 and 8:00 p.m., near the 300 block of East Central Avenue. Herbert was wearing an orange shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows of Herbert’s whereabouts, you can call TPD at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department