TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police are searching for possible suspects involved in the apparent desecration of a small family cemetery.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief call on Sunday afternoon at a family gravesite near South 31st Street and FM-93. They found what appeared to be two grave plots excavated by a trench digger.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this case to contact the department by calling 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department