Temple PD seeking suspect in forgery case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of forgery.
The incident took place on September 17, where the suspect used two fraudulent checks to get money at two different locations – one of which was a Texell in Temple. The total amount stolen is approximately $5,000.
The department received information on September 30 from a local credit union stating an account holder reported two fraudulent checks showing on their account with money made out to the suspect pictured below.
If anyone has any information in reference to this case, you can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.
Source: Temple Police Department