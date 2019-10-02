Temple PD seeking suspect in forgery case

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department needs your help identifying a woman suspected of forgery.

The incident took place on September 17, where the suspect used two fraudulent checks to get money at two different locations – one of which was a Texell in Temple. The total amount stolen is approximately $5,000.

The department received information on September 30 from a local credit union stating an account holder reported two fraudulent checks showing on their account with money made out to the suspect pictured below.

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

If anyone has any information in reference to this case, you can contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent through Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.

Source: Temple Police Department