Temple PD seeking suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police officers are investigating a string of motor vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries took place on August 13, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were burglarized at the Gold’s Gym located at 4501 S General Bruce Drive, one vehicle at the McLane Company located at 2828 Industrial Boulevard, and one vehicle at the Planet Fitness located at 3111 S 31st Street. It is believed these are all related.

The images below show the unidentified suspect, and the suspect vehicle – a black Buick Lacrosse, between 2005 and 2008.

  • (Courtesy: Temple PD)
  • (Courtesy: Temple PD)
  • (Courtesy: Temple PD)
  • (Courtesy: Temple PD)

Reports say a vehicle matching this description was at the scene of each burglary, and the suspect was an occupant of the vehicle. Items stolen include cash, bank/debit cards, a smart phone, and personal ID’s. The debit cards were also used to make fraudulent purchases.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.

Source: Temple Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Central Texas Featured Videos

More Living Local Central Texas

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected