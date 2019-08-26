Temple PD seeking suspect in string of vehicle burglaries

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police officers are investigating a string of motor vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries took place on August 13, between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Three vehicles were burglarized at the Gold’s Gym located at 4501 S General Bruce Drive, one vehicle at the McLane Company located at 2828 Industrial Boulevard, and one vehicle at the Planet Fitness located at 3111 S 31st Street. It is believed these are all related.

The images below show the unidentified suspect, and the suspect vehicle – a black Buick Lacrosse, between 2005 and 2008.

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

(Courtesy: Temple PD)

Reports say a vehicle matching this description was at the scene of each burglary, and the suspect was an occupant of the vehicle. Items stolen include cash, bank/debit cards, a smart phone, and personal ID’s. The debit cards were also used to make fraudulent purchases.

If anyone has any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at BellCountyCrimeStoppers.com.

Source: Temple Police Department