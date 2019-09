TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police officers are investigating the deaths of two people found in a house near the intersection of West Ave. P and South 35th.

Officers first received a call about the deaths around 11:40 a.m. Monday.

Right now police are not releasing any information about the two bodies. Investigators will only say they have questions about the deaths.

FOX44’s Kendall Green is on the way to the scene and we will update this story as soon as possible.