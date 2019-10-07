Temple Police arrest stabbing suspect

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing and has named Brandon Conaway as the suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Officers responded to the CEFCO located at 605 North 3rd Street for a stabbing victim on Friday morning.

Officers found a man who was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries. 

The initial investigation led officers to believe the stabbing occurred in the 600 block of North 13th Street.

The Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate this case. No additional information is available at this time.

Source: Temple Police Department

