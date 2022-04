TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Temple Police are asking for the public’s help in the search of 14-year-old seen Delacruz and 16-year-old Dylan Sherman.

Delacruz is 5’0″ and 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Sherman is 5’10” with brown hair and blue eyes.

They were last seen carrying a basketball.

If you have seen them or have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500.