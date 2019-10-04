Temple Police Chief leaving for Lubbock

Temple Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is heading to the Panhandle.
The City of Lubbock named Mitchell its new chief of police Friday.
He’s been with the Temple Police Department for the past four years.
More than forty people applied for the Lubbock job.
Chief Mitchell is expected to officially join the Lubbock force on November 11th.
The City of Temple sent out this statement on Mitchell’s departure:
City of Temple
We sincerely appreciate Police Chief Mitchell’s years of service to the City of Temple, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. The search for a new police chief will begin as soon as possible.”