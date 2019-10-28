Temple Police cracking down on Downtown parking

TEMPLE, Texas- More parking citations and consequences will be coming to Downtown Temple.

In response to community and business concerns about safety and accessibility, the Temple Police Department will soon increase parking measures in Downtown Temple for all visitors and residents.

An education and awareness campaign will begin Nov. 4 before any citations are issued.

For the first two weeks, drivers will be given informational flyers about what is and isn’t allowed under current city ordinances. For the rest of November, those who are observed violating the parking codes will be given warnings.

Citations will not be issued until December, giving visitors and residents ample time to adjust their parking habits without facing fines.

Drivers are urged to pay attention to signs indicating 2-hour parking zones, and they must be parked within the lines of a parking spot.

Backing into angled parking spots is not allowed, while parallel parking spots require right-side tires to be within 18 inches of the curb.

Drivers cannot block alleyways. Parking in loading zones, valet zones and alleyways is prohibited.