National Night Out hits Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas- Tuesday, October 1st is National Night Out in Texas!

National Night Out is a campaign that strengthens the bond between community and law enforcement by allowing an opportunity to bring neighbors and police together in a positive and relaxed environment.

Block parties will be at various neighborhoods throughout the City. The block parties are held by specific neighborhoods, businesses, churches, and other organizations.

For specific locations in Bellmead please visit the Bellmead Police Departments website.

For specific locations in Temple please visit the Temple Police Department website.

For specific locations in Waco please visit the Waco Police Department website.