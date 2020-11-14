Temple Police investigate deadly crash

Temple, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Friday evening in the 9300 block of West Adams Avenue.

Police say at about 5:23 p.m., a black Nissan Versa was travelling the wrong way on a westbound exit ramp of West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317. The vehicle collided with a Red Honda Civic.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as 25-year-old Antonio Zamora-Jiminez of Temple. Next of kin have been notified.

The circumstances of this accident are under investigation by the TPD Accident Reconstruction Unit.

