Temple Police investigate deadly crash

Temple, TX — The Temple Police Department is investigating a deadly crash. It happened Friday evening in the 9300 block of West Adams Avenue.



Police say at about 5:23 p.m., a black Nissan Versa was travelling the wrong way on a westbound exit ramp of West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317. The vehicle collided with a Red Honda Civic.



The driver of the Nissan was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as 25-year-old Antonio Zamora-Jiminez of Temple. Next of kin have been notified.



The circumstances of this accident are under investigation by the TPD Accident Reconstruction Unit.