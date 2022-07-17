TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Temple police are investigating a late Saturday night shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of East Downs Ave.

Officers responded around 11:42 Saturday night to multiple reports of gunshots in that block. Upon arrival, officers found that one vehicle was struck with multiple shell casings at the crime scene.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation, anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers, where callers can report anonymously.