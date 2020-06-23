Police: Capital murder suspect bonded out of Travis County jail hours before stabbing 68-year-old woman

Court records show the man accused of stabbing Temple woman Rose Davis to death had recently bonded out of the Travis County Jail in Austin.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Romel Henry has been charged with capital murder.

In arrest affidavits obtained by FOX44 News, Austin Police arrested Henry on charges of Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly conduct. Henry is suspected of committing more than 30 robberies, but is only charged with two so far.

Temple police say Henry attacked Rose Davis in her home on Thursday, June 18th.

The Temple Police Department responded to the stabbing Thursday evening at The Bridge Apartments, 404 South Fryers Creek Circle.

Davis was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she later died from her injuries.

No word on a motive at this time.