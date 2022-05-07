TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

Around 12:45 AM, Temple PD responded to a shooting in the area of South 5th street and West Avenue U.

No injuries have been reported but one occupied vehicle had received multiple shots from a suspect in a dark colored SUV.

Police believe this to be a targeted incident and are asking that if anyone has information, to call Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.