TEMPLE, Texas- Temple Police is currently investigating a fatality accident that occurred Friday evening approx. 5:20 p.m. near the 8200 block of W Adams.

The accident involved two vehicles. Exact circumstances of the collision are still under investigation. The driver of one vehicle was a 70-year-old female who was pronounced deceased on scene.

The identity of the deceased will not be made public until next of kin have been notified.