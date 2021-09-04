Temple Police looking for new officers who want to make a difference

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department are looking for potential new officers who want to make a difference in their community.

The department shared a listing on social media for anyone interested in the job.

The first step for those interested is to sign up for the civil service exam, which will be on September 18 at temple college pavilion. The deadline to register for the exam is September 8.

Temple Police posted that those who qualify will begin with a salary of over $60,000 a year and the position includes education incentive pay, retirement and insurance plans, and a uniform and cleaning allowance.

