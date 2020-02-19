Temple Police officer resigns after being accused of manslaughter

The Temple Police Department has announced that Carmen DeCruz has resigned. He is accused of manslaughter in the death of Michael Dean.

DeCruz shot and killed Dean during a traffic stop last year. After a two month investigation by Texas State Troopers, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza announced DeCruz was being charged with Manslaughter.

The resignation means the internal investigation and administrative hearing process underway into the shooting by Temple Police has been closed.

DeCruz is in the Bell County Jail, held on a $500,000 bond.

The family of Michael Dean told FOX44 News that they are satisfied that DeCruz would face justice, but believe he should be facing a stronger criminal charge.