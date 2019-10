TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Police Department is searching for a man who went missing Monday from the 2800 block of Cottonwood Lane.

Forty-year-old Daniel Montalbo was last seen wearing a light-blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and possibly a red baseball cap.

He is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 160 pounds.

He is approachable but suffers from memory loss.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Temple Police Department at (254)298-5600.