Temple public libraries to resume walk-in services

TEMPLE, Texas- The Temple Public Library will reopen walk-in services in a limited capacity on Monday, June 1.

Only 50 people, ages 15 and up, will be allowed in the library at a time.

Libraries will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3p.m.

The library is closed on Sunday.

Browsing and self-selection of materials will be available, and self-checkout machines and library staff will be available to check materials out.

The library will have six computer available for public use on the seocnd floor for those 18 and older.

Computers will be limited to one 45-minute reservation per day.

Call 254-298-5702 to make a reservation.

The library staff is asking that only one person per household use the walk-in services.