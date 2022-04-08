TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – At approximately 6:47 p.m. this afternoon, Temple Fire & Rescue was dispatched to reports of a structure fire, located at 1706 S. 9th Street.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story residential home. Crews quickly arrived on scene and had the fire under control at 7:11 p.m.

There were 3 individuals in the residence at the time of the incident but they were able to escape without injury.

The 4 pets residing in the home are still unaccounted for. Two other individuals were not at home, all 5 will be displaced.

The Temple Police Department and Temple EMS were also on the scene. Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 firefighting apparatus and 24 personnel.

The fire is still currently under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office.