TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – At approximately 5:41pm this afternoon, Temple firefighters responded to a reported residential structure fire at 9306 Trailridge Drive in Temple.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a single-story residential home.

The fire was located in the garage area of the structure, and quickly brought under control by fire crews. The garage of the residence suffered significant fire damage with no extension into the main living area of the house.

No one was inside the home at the time of the incident and no injuries have been reported.

Temple Fire Department investigators determined that the fire started on a near couch in the garage. The cause of the fire was attributed to improperly discarded smoking materials in that area of the structure.

Temple Police Department, Temple EMS, and Belton Fire Department were also all on scene.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded with 8 units and 21 personnel. Belton Fire responded with 1 engine and 3 personnel. The fire was reported under control at 5:57 p.m.

All units cleared the scene at 6:42 p.m.