TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are currently investigating a theft that occurred earlier this evening.

Around 6:00 this evening, a male suspect stole jewelry and cash from a shop at the 3000 block of South 31 Street.

The amount that was taken is unknown at this time.

Police report that although no weapons were used during the incident, he did threaten to use one.

He then fled the scene and police state there could be a possible second subject that assisted the initial suspect in fleeing.

Police are asking if anyone has any information to contact Temple Police or Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.