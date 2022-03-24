WACO, Texas – The Temple Rotary Club says helping during times of disaster is not out of the ordinary for them.

With the crisis in Ukraine, this is another opportunity to step in and help those who need it.

The club raised $15,330 to assist with grants directed to the refugee crisis in Eastern Europe.



Over fifty people were in attendance today during the organizations weekly meeting at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club.

Temple Rotary Club Foundation Chair Barbara Bozon made an announcement that they surpassed their goal by more than five thousand dollars.

“Rotary is already well know for having a disaster response fund and we can designate that when I submit that particular fund. Rotary International has agreed at this time to target those to the Ukraine area,” Bozon said.

Club Member Daniel Elder says he spent 26 years in the army and understands what the Ukrainian people are experiencing.

“For me this was an important part of why we should participate and help those that are in Ukraine,” Elder said. ‘there is a Ukrainian Rotary Club I’m sure that probably needs some assistance so that’s really what we are all about.”



The rotary club surpassed their initial goal of $10,000 in one week.



The meeting ended with the attendees holding a Ukraine flag to show their support of Ukrainian people.



“This is a service club and we are service above self, [this] is our motto and this really embodies our motto, so I definitely wanted to be apart of that early on,” Elder said.

“[To] become part of the work towards peace because really that’s what our ultimate goal is,” Bozon said.



The last day to donate for this cause is April 8th. For more information, you can visit the Rotary Club website.