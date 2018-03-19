Temple schools placed on lockdown after deadly shooting

The Temple Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Saulsbury and Betsy Ross on Monday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found a man and immediately began preforming CPR – but the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The Temple Police Department is actively searching for two men in connection with this event.

Temple High School, Kennedy Powell Elementary and the Peanut Gallery Academy were all placed into a hard lockdown.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department, the Texas Rangers, and DPS. The DPS Helicopter is assisting with the search.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Temple Police Department