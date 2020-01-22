Temple storm drain project to close South 43rd

TEMPLE, Texas- The Fairview and Sunset Additions Drainage Improvement Project will cause some street closures in Temple.

South 43rd Street will be closed to through traffic from West Avenue M to West Avenue P beginning Monday, January 27th.

During this work, through traffic will be detoured around the block to South 41st Street and South 45th Street.

Local traffic will be allowed, as well as street parking in all areas except at the closure addresses of 1403, 1404, 1406 and 1407 South 43rd Street. 

This detour will remain in place for 5 days, until Friday, January 31st (weather permitting).

As construction progresses, access will continue to be maintained for residents. For any questions, contact the City of Temple Engineering Division at 254-298-5660.

