Temple, TEXAS – The vaccination site has only been operating in the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport for a few week, but there wasn’t a high enough demand for vaccines.



According to the Temple Fire and Emergency Management Specialist Jennifer Henager, the site was only vaccinating about 10 people in an eight hour time slot.



“I think that a lot of folks, if they are going to be vaccinated they have already received it,” Henager said. “Most of what we saw at the site were boosters, I think at this point anyone who wants to receive the vaccine will have already received it.”



That’s despite only 58 percent of eligible people in Bell County being fully vaccinated.



With the site changing to a vendor that doesn’t provide vaccines, they felt it was best to discontinue the service.



In addition, she says the various options for people to get vaccinated now also contributes to the decreased flow of people coming in.



“Vaccines never really had that much of a demand. I believe on our highest days we had about 35 vaccines,” Henager said. “So that’s still a relatively low number in an 8 hour day.”



The site will continue weekday operations until February 11, with PCR lab tests only.

If there is a spike in demand they will extend that date.



“We are starting to come down, numbers are starting to decrease [but] we haven’t completely come off the spike,” Henager said. “So as with any illness, please keep in mind if you are sick stay home. Even if you don’t have a test to confirm what it is, just stay home. Don’t share your germs, wash your hands, and keep your distance.”



The site will be closed Thursday, February 3rd due to the icy weather Central Texas is expecting.

For reopening dates and operation times visit the City of Temple website.