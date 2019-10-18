Temple VA recognized as Purple Heart Medical Center

The Teague Medical Center in Temple became the first medical center in the nation to be designated as a Purple Heart Medical Center.

In a ceremony in Temple today, Order of the Purple Heart officials along with hospital staff and Temple mayor Tim Davis spoke before unveiling a new sign to commemorate the honor.

One high ranking official in the Order of the Purple Heart thinks the certification is fitting.

“I would say, being in Temple three months, coming from one of the largest VA’s in the north Texas area, 100 percent better,” Order of the Purple Heart Texas Sate Commander John Lunkwicz said. “That’s telling you something.”

Lunkwicz went on to commend the Temple community for its embrace of veterans.