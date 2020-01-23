Temple’s 7 Seas Aquarium addresses ongoing rumors

TEMPLE, Texas – There may be some trouble at sea, or at least there may be some trouble at the 7 Seas Aquarium.

The attraction was supposed to open in the Temple Mall at the end of January, but rumors are circulating that the aquarium’s owners have not filed the proper paper work.

The 7 Seas Aquarium posted a statement on their Facebook page Tuesday that said they were still planning on opening their doors, and that they were “waiting for permission to assemble”.

They also addressed rumors about their business being a scam in the same post stating that they were a “legitimate business opening an education and entertainment-driven private aquarium.”

They are also offering refunds for anyone unhappy with their preseason passes.