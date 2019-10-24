Tennyson Middle School student in police custody, accused of bringing BB gun to school

A Tennyson Middle School student is accused of bringing a BB gun to school.

Principal Matt Rambo tells FOX44 the campus was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes on Thursday morning while police investigated a report of a seventh grade student with a gun.

Police officers found a BB gun in a locker and identified the student who brought it to campus. After the student was taken into custody by law enforcement, the campus was placed on a short hold before the normal schedule resumed at about 10:00 a.m.

The student is being charged with deadly conduct, which is a Class A misdemeanor.