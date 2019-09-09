FOX 44: Living Local Central Texas 5pm

Texas A&M hosting ‘Not Another Aggie’ Suicide Awareness Walk

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M University Suicide Awareness and Prevention Office is hosting the third annual “Not Another Aggie” Suicide Awareness Walk on Tuesday evening.

The event coincides with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and World Suicide Prevention Day. The event raises awareness, shares information, and provides support for survivors and those struggling.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. At 8:00 p.m., participants will join people around the world in lighting a candle and walking in observance of those who have passed.

Source: Texas A&M University

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

