The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic committee has announced that Olympic bronze medal winner Deon Lendore died in a car crash Monday.

Lendore graduate from Texas A&M in 2015, where he was a 12-time All-American, 11-time SEC champion, and 4-time Big 12 champion. He was a member of the 2013 and 2014 outdoor 4x400m national championship relay teams, as well as the 2015 indoor 4x400m national championship relay team.

On his own, Lendore won the 2014 indoor and outdoor 400m NCAA titles.

Lendore appeared in the past three Olympic games, and anchored Trinidad and Tobago to a bronze medal in the 4x400m in 2012 at the London Olympics. He was a two-time 2016 world indoor championships bronze medalist in the 400m and 4x400m, and a 2015 world championship silver medalist in the 4x400m in 2015.

He worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Texas A&M for two seasons. He helped with the 400m and 800m groups.