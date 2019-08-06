Texas Congressman introduces school safety bill

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The Copperas Cove and Killeen Independent School Districts hosted Texas Congressman Roger Williams on Tuesday, who introduced a school safety bill he hopes will get passed for the 2019 school year.

Williams says the School Violence Prevention and Mitigation Act of 2019, if passed, will provide the districts with $2 billion – $200 million over the next ten years – to help identify and fix infrastructure security issues.

Williams says the bipartisan bill will not focus on mental health services or boots on the ground – but thing like entries and exit plans, silent alarms, and cameras. This is all depending on what each individual school will need. He says a local expert will come out and assess the school to determine what they need, and then the school will apply for the grant.

Williams says our kids deserve a federal level of protection.

“Also, to place a similar value on our school buildings. For every day, the future of our nation goes to learn, and the future of our nation goes to develop. Our kids deserve better from us, all and it is past time we start showing them that we hear their concerns and act accordingly.”

After FOX44 spoke with Killeen ISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft, he says he fully supports the additional funding and that mental health services is not off the table and will be discussed at a later date.