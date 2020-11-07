Texas Democrats ‘ecstatic’ over calling of presidential election

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The Texas Democratic Party released a statement Saturday morning after several national news agencies projected Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

“Texas Democrats are ecstatic Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been declared the clear winners of the 2020 presidential election. With this victory, we have proven that the arc of justice leans towards good and we are on the path to restoring the soul of the nation,” the statement says.

The party says it delivered the third largest number of votes for the Biden/Harris ticket.

The statement continued, “It’s time to unify our country. Biden and Harris will lead us forward and build our economy back better. Our time is now. Our national nightmare of Donald Trump is finally over.”