Texas Department of Transportation launches safe driving campaign

WACO, Texas – For 19 years, at least one person a day has died on a Texas roadway.

To end this deadly streak, the Texas Department of Transportation launched a campaign to put an end to this deadly streak.

“#EndtheStreak is a broader social media and word of mouth effort to get the word out that we really want to end the streak of senseless and often preventable crashes and death on our Texas roadways,” says TxDOT Spokesperson Ken Roberts.

In 2018 alone, crashes killed more than 3,000 people on state roads.

TxDOT hopes this campaign puts an end to useless driving deaths altogether.

“The idea is that if we emphasize this more and more to individuals, to the news media, that can get someone’s attention to possibly reduce their speed. To drive to conditions when they’re out on the roadways. To buckle their seat belts. To not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to particularly eliminate the distractions in their vehicles. It’s doable,” Roberts says.