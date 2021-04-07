Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker Laid to rest

GROESBECK, Texas – Thousands packed into the Groesbeck High School stadium to honor the life of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker – a GHS Class of 2000 graduate.

Most knew him as the the state trooper – but behind the badge, “To his wife, he was loving husband. To his kids, he was a dedicated father. To his parents, he was a devoted son. To those who worked with him, he was a long-time brother,” said Pastor Jimmy Cotton.

Many will remember the trooper for his faith and pride in the City of Groesbeck. Some say both were contagious.

Trooper Walker’s legacy is rooted in love, service, and commitment to the Groesbeck community and everywhere else he served as a DPS state trooper.

“And on that Friday evening, Chad’s life on this Earth changed.”

The speaker says it’s a tragic change that has some questioning what is happening right now.

“I’m sorry that people out there don’t respect you. I’m sorry that there are people that don’t respect you. I’m sorry that people blame you and call you evil, when truly you are the only thing standing between them and the people that would destroy our nation,” he said.

But citizens remain hopeful the hate that killed Trooper Walker won’t overshadow the love he had for his community and their love for him.

“He was a man that cared about other people. It didn’t matter if you were family a friend or a stranger. Chad cared about you as a person. That’s because Chad was a good man and Chad was a Child of God.”