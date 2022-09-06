MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles.

A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.

A 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, operated by a 38-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 behind the 2017 and 2013 Dodge trucks. The 2017 1500 Ram struck the cattle trailer causing it to separate. The cattle trailer went into the northbound barrow ditch and then collided with the 5th wheel trailer. The 2013 Ram pick-up traveled across the center line, into the southbound lane.

A 2019 Chevrolet pick-up truck, operated by a 58-year-old man from Louise, Texas was traveling southbound on US 77. As the 2013 Dodge Ram traveled into the southbound lane it collided with the Chevrolet.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, operated by a 52-year-old woman from Mineola, Texas was traveling northbound on US 77 approaching the other vehicles. The Chevrolet Equinox swerved into the southbound lane and collided with the 2019 Chevrolet pickup.

The passenger of the Chevrolet pickup identified as 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas and the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox identified as 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas were pronounced dead on scene by Justice of the Peace Sam Berry.

The driver of the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 and the driver of the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 were not injured.

The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet pickup was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still active and open. For a complete copy of this crash report go you can visit here.

Courtesy of: Texas Department of Public Safety