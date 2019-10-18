Texas Food Mart robbed

College Station police report the Texas Food mart at 1601 Harvey Road was robbed Thursday night.

Officers were called to that location at 8:38 p.m. and were told a man entered the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded the money.

The robber then fled on foot.

He was described as a white male, about five feet, six inches tall with a noticeable beer belly.

He was wearing black pants and a grey sweat shirt.

. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

