CORYELL,TX- Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatality crash involving a motorcyclist shortly after 6:30pm on January 28th.

A 2008 Honda motorcycle, operated by 61 year-old John William Chapman of Chilton, Texas, was travelling eastbound on FM 107.

The Trooper stated that Chapman collided with a deer in the roadway and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Chapman was not wearing a protective helmet, and sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Chapman was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to be aware of wild or domestic animals that may travel onto our roadways. Animals may be more prevalent in rural areas and during nighttime hours.