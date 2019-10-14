Texas officer under investigation after fatally shooting a woman in her home

Bouquets of flowers and stuffed animals are piling up outside the Fort Worth home Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, where a 28-year-old black woman was shot to death by a white police officer. Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed early Saturday by an officer who was responding to a neighbor’s report of an open door. (AP Photo/Jake Bleiberg)

FORT WORTH, Texas- The white police officer who shot and killed a black women in her home is set to be interviewed Monday by the Major Case Unit.

Early Saturday, a vigilant neighbor called a non-emergency line at 2:23 a.m. to report a home’s front door had been left open.

Fort Worth Police Officers responded to the call and arrived on the scene at 2:29 a.m. Officers searched the perimeter of the home and saw a person standing inside near the window, according to police.

A responding officer fired one shot through the home’s window, killing Atatiana Jefferson.

According to Lieutenant Brandon Oneil, the officers did not park in front of the home, nor did the officer announce himself.

A family attorney, Lee Merritt, says Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed. Jefferson graduated with a biology degree from Xavier University in New Orleans.

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association issued a statement Sunday calling for “a thorough and transparent investigation” into the shooting.

Members of the community have brought tributes to the home where Atatiana Jefferson was killed. On Monday morning, a dozen bouquets lay near the door and walkway of the home.

Source: The Associated Press