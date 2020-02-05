Texas Prepares For Icy & Slippery Roads

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – Just days ago, Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring. But we still have a way to go – as a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected.

This means drivers should take extra precautions.

“The first thing everyone needs to do is reduce their speed. Reducing your speed and giving additional distance on the roadway. Pay attention to what’s going on,” says Texas Department of Transportation spokesperson Ken Roberts.

Roberts says drivers should plan ahead.

“Check your tires, the tire pressure, check your windshield wipers, make sure your headlights are working,” he says.

According to TxDOT, at least 5,000 people on average are killed in weather-related crashes each year. And in Texas, at least one person dies on roadways.

“That’s during normal weather, if you will. So anytime you add inclement weather, wet roads, slippery roads to the mix, the potential for crashes goes up tremendously,” says Roberts.

To view the latest on weather conditions in the Central Texas area, you can check the FOX44 News Mobile App.