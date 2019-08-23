Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum ranks high in 2019

WACO, Texas – True West Magazine ranks the top western museums each year.

This year, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum ranked #8!

Criteria considered for the list included quality of educational programs, exhibit content, visitor service, tourism reviews, newsletter, website, sponsorship of research, and collections.

The museum is small in numbers, and is working with limited resources. It has gained international distinction over its 55 years of service and 4.5 million visitors.

The Hall of Fame and Museum tells remarkable stories of America’s oldest state law enforcement agency.

Source: City of Waco