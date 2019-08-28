Texas Ranger Hall of Fame goes ‘Night at the Museum’

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: WCCC TV)

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco’s Municipal Information Department is continuing to develop new, innovative ways to educate the public about its operations.

In keeping with their movie-themed promo videos like “IT”, “The Matrix”, “Top Gun”, and “Back to the Future” – the creative staff of the Municipal Information Department produced a mini-movie promoting the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum “Night at the Museum”-style! 

The four-minute video was produced all in-house with no outside costs, with a few volunteers and City staff members from past and present. You can watch the video here.

This year, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum ranked #8 for 2019 in True West magazine, the leading international western American history magazine. You can view our story on this here.

