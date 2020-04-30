Texas Ranger Museum reopens May 4th

WACO, Texas- The Texas Ranger Museum will reopen for business May 4th.

The Museum complex was temporarily closed by the City of Waco on Saturday March 14th to proactively limit the community spread of COVID-19.

Normally open 362 days a year, this is the longest the historical center has been closed to the public since it opened 52 years ago in 1968.

Admissions to the museum will be limited to 75 persons at a time and slowly increase as permitted. Additional changes include but are not limited to:

Visitors over 2 years old will be encouraged to wear a mask (like The Lone Ranger) for their protection and that of others. Western-style bandanas are available for purchase at the Admissions desk.

The staff, who sees 75,000 to 100,000 visitors from all over the world each year, will wear masks in public areas or meetings.

Social distancing will be implemented in the Museum and Gift Shop.

Due to narrow confines of existing galleries, guided tours will be limited to 10-minute overviews in the Hall of Fame theater between video showings.

Tour group size will be limited to 23 persons.

All exhibit interactives will be removed and touch screen devices deactivated for the duration of the emergency. Signs will be installed to explain the removal.

Follow the museum on Facebook (www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum) andwww.texasranger.org for updates on reopening.