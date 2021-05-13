Texas Rangers are investigating a deadly shooting in Killeen

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Killeen.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says it happened around 10:35 a.m., as agents with the United States Marshals Office tried to serve a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.

Right now, authorities are not saying what sparked the deadly shooting or the name of the person who is dead.

The U.S. Marshals Office and the Texas Rangers are handling the investigation. FOX44 News has reached out to those agencies for more information about this incident.

This is a developing situation and we will update this report as more information is released.