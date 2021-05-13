Texas Rangers investigating deadly shooting in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas – One person is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in Killeen.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says it happened around 10:35 a.m., as agents with the United States Marshals Office tried to serve a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Alamo Avenue.

Right now, authorities are not saying what sparked the deadly shooting or the name of the person who is dead.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko says as of now, the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation at the request of the U.S. Marshals Office.

“In the commission of the execution of that warrant, it is confirmed that shots were fired and one person is deceased,” Washko said.

Neighbors watched the scene from afar, but had no comment for the situation unfolding.

“Right now, there is no threat to the immediate area,” Washko said.

It is not confirmed what agencies were on the scene at the time of the shooting. There is also no information on what charges are on the federal warrant being served.

Washko says no officers were injured in the shooting – it is also unclear if the shooting happened indoors or outdoors. The next of kin of the deceased have been notified.

“It’s very early in the investigation, so just bear with us,” Washko said. “As more facts come out [and] more details that are able to be released, we will get those released to the public.”

FOX44 News has reached out to the agencies for more information about this incident. This is a developing situation, and we will update this report as more information is released.