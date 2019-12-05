Texas Rangers investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Waco

WACO, TX – A 28 year old man is at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital after being shot by deputies at least four times.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning on Lake Air and North Valley Mills Drive.

The suspect, 28 year old Douglas Hill had arrest warrants out from Louisiana.

“Very violent, very dangerous guy, and he was wanted on narcotics violations and also felon and possession of a firearm, he was known to be armed and dangerous,” said Sheriff Parnell McNamara with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found Hill just before two Thursday morning walking along Lake Air Drive.

“They drove up, put the red lights on him and identified themselves as police officers, he immediately opened fire at them, started shooting at our officers,” said McNamara.

That’s when deputies with the Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team fired back.

“Our officers returned fire, obviously to protect themselves and the public,” said McNamara.

Hill was hit at least four times.

“This guy had three guns on him and has three pistols and he also had a fairly large quantity of methamphetamine,” added McNamara.

Once Hill is released from the hospital, he will be placed in the McLennan County Jail.

“Very serious charges on him for possibly for attempted murder of a public servant,” said McNamara.

McNamara says he’s just thankful none of his guys were hurt.

“And I want to thank Waco PD for helping us secure the perimeter of the crime scene,” he said.

The condition of Hill is not known.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.