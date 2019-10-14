Texas ranks big on list of fastest-growing cities in U.S.

WalletHub has released its report on 2019’s fastest-growing cities in America, and quite a few Texas towns made the list.

The study compared 515 cities across 17 categories – ranging from population growth to college-educated growth to unemployment rate decrease.

The fastest growing city in Texas is Frisco, which placed #5 on the list. Frisco has experienced the highest job growth at 6.88 percent. Round Rock is the tenth fastest-growing city.

And which Central Texas towns made the cut? Waco came in at #169 and Killeen took the 247th spot.

Source: WalletHub