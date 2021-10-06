Texas Renaissance Festival opens October 9

The Texas Renaissance Festival begins this Saturday, and goes through November 28.

This is the nation’s largest Renaissance event, and it takes you back in time to the 16th century.

“Magic, merriment, and all of everything that you’ve ever dreamed of,” says Director of marketing Cory Brock. “We really ask people to come in and lift up their cares.”

This is the 47th year of the festival, and they expect over 450,000 guests.

“I promise you, once they walk into the gates, they are going to be swept away into a fantasy,” the King of the Festival said.

The Renaissance Festival stretches over 70 acres – and is filled with music, food, performers, artisans and history.

Back when it all started, the goal was to take people back to an interesting time in history.

“There was so much art, sculpture, architecture going on at that time, that we really could captivate that and bring on their performances, and show the people the simpler times of what kind of created modern history,” Brock said.

Over the course of the 47 years, Brock says the festival has evolved into what it is now.

“We started out with about 25 acres, and people sat on hay bales and had one stage when they first came out here,” Brock said.

Each weekend through November 28 has a different theme. You can buy tickets here.