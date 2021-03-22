Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies by suicide

WACO, Texas – Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor tragically died by suicide at the age of 65 after dealing with symptoms from COVID-19.

“We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we love our jobs everyday.”

This is the message posted to the social media accounts of Texas Roadhouse, as they shared the devastating news.

Elizabeth Timmons is the Director of Clinical Services at Heart of Texas Counseling Center, and she shared warning signs to look for.

“If a person is experiencing major depression, maybe they are having trouble getting out of bed, maybe they are having trouble sleeping. Sleeping all the time or not sleeping enough,” Timmons said. “People experiencing impulsive behaviors, and things that puts them in danger. If you find you are having a really hard time getting along with people, and don’t understand what that is about.”

Timmons says these are just a few signs, and anything from our day-to-day life can affect your mental health.

In Kent Taylor’s case, he was dealing with painful post-infection symptoms from COVID-19 and a severe case of tinnitus.

“What we know is most people that are suicidal don’t really want to complete suicide. What they want is for the pain and suffering to stop,” Timmons said. “So if we are able to reach out to other people, that potential is there to make the pain and suffering stop.”

According to the CDC, every day approximately 123 Americans die by suicide – and over 48,000 a year.

Timmons says seeking help from qualified professionals is a step in the right direction.

“A person in a mental health setting who has the ability to do the appropriate assessment for that person,” Timmons said. “I think it is always helpful to have a good community, and circle of friends that you can talk to, as well.”

Timmons says people should never feel scared to open up about their struggles out of fear of how they will be perceived.

“We need to be able to talk about suicide in a way that does not criminalize it, and also acknowledges it is a very significant and important thing,” Timmons said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273- 8255, or the MHMR crisis hotline at 1-866-752-3451.