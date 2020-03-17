Texas Sports Hall of Fame Postpones Induction Ceremony

Texas Sports Hall of Fame Press Release:

WACO, Texas (March 14, 2020) – STATEMENT FROM Cooper Jones, President and CEO, Texas Sports Hall of Fame, regarding potential impact of public health precautions on facility operating status and the status of the Annual Induction Banquet and Private Reception.

Public concern regarding the current global health concern – coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 – is high. In recent days, we have seen widespread cancellation of public gatherings, including nearly all professional, collegiate and high school sporting events. Additionally, many universities have cancelled classes for the remainder of March and even the rest of the spring semester, international travel restrictions are in place, and public health officials are encouraging a review of future planned events. Our primary concern is for the health and safety of all involved with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame – our staff, museum visitors, Hall of Fame Inductees, and our sponsors and supporters. The staff of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame is in contact with our city of Waco, McLennan County and State of Texas officials. We are implementing their guidance for safe operations and will comply with all public health directives.

OPERATING STATUS:

Annual Induction Banquet and Private Reception: POSTPONED One of our primary events, the annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet & Private Reception presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Waco. At this time, the banquet is postponed with a new date TBD. With many guests and inductees travelling to the event our commitment to the health and safety for all involved ultimately led to our decision to postpone this event.

Museum: CLOSED At this time, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Museum is closed to the public until March 21st.

Private Events: CLOSED The Texas Sports Hall of Fame Museum is closed for private events such as fraternity and sorority functions, wedding receptions, athletic banquets, rehearsal dinners, business meetings and seminars, and company parties. Additional information will be provided as soon as possible if any status changes.